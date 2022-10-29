Vietnam reports lowest daily COVID-19 cases in nearly one year
More than 261.81 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 263 new COVID-19 cases on October 29, the lowest number in almost one year, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,502,169.
Meanwhile, 290 patients were declared to be free from the disease on the day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,602,836.
The death toll rose to 43,163 as another fatality was reported in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh.
More than 261.81 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.