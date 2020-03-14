The latest case is a 53-year-old Czech national man who had contacted with Italian people while in the Czech Republic. The patient is under quarantine at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The 52nd patient, from Quang Ninh province, is a female passenger on flight VN0054 from London to Vietnam on March 9 and tested positive for SARS-Cov-2 on March 13. The patient has been quarantined at Quang Ninh field hospital.

A 22-year-old girl in Bac Tu Liem, Hanoi was confirmed the 51st patient. The overseas Vietnamese studying in Europe had travelled to many countries from Feb. 23 to March 12. She was transported to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases after she had landed Noi Bai International Airport on March 13.

Meanwhile the 50th patient is a 50-year-old man in Hanoi who had been on business in Paris. He is now under quarantine at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The 49th case is a 71-year-old British man, whose wife had been confirmed the 30th patient in Vietnam. The man has also been quarantined from March 8 and is now being treated at the Hue Central Hospital.

The 48th case of COVID-19 in the country is a 31-year-old man in Ho Chi Minh City.

The patient rode in the same car with patient No 45th and together with No. 45th met with patient No. 34th in Binh Thuan province.

Of the 53 patients, 16 were cured and discharged from hospital./.

VNA