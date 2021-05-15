Vietnam reports new COVID-19 death
Taking care of COVID-19 patients at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - An 89-year-old female COVID-19 patient has died due to her underlying conditions, announced the sub-committee for treatment under the National Steering Board on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 15.
She was admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on May 13 and died on May 15 from respiratory failure, severe lung infection due to COVID-19, high blood pressure, and diabetes.
Vietnam’s COVID-19 fatalities now stands at 36./.