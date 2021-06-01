Health Vietnam reports 50 new domestic COVID-19 cases Fifty domestic infections of COVID-19 were added to the national tally over the last six hours to 12:00pm on June 1, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam hopes for more int'l support in accessing COVID-19 vaccines Vietnam hopes to receive more support from international organisations and countries around the world to access more sources of COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long told at an online meeting with representatives from the COVAX Facility scheme (COVAX) and health officials from a number of countries on June 1.

Health Vietnam reports 111 new COVID-19 cases A total of 111 new COVID-19 cases were added to the national tally over the past 12 hours to 6am on June 1, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic Ho Chi Minh City begins social distancing from 00:00 on May 31 Social distancing is imposed in Ho Chi Minh City under the Prime Minister's Directive 15/2020, while Go Vap district and Thanh Loc ward of District 12 is applying measures under the PM's Directive 16/2020 for 15 days, from 00:00 on May 31, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.