Vietnam reports new COVID-19 death
The sub-committee for treatment of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 1 announced the country's 48th COVID-19 fatality.
The sub-committee for treatment of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 1 announces the country's 48th COVID-19 fatality (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The sub-committee for treatment of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 1 announced the country's 48th COVID-19 fatality.
The 76-year-old male patient from the northern province of Lang Son tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on May 7 after having close contact with a COVID-19 patient. He was transferred to the Kim Chung facility of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi's outlying district of Dong Anh for treatment.
He passed away on May 31 evening due to severe lung infection triggered by COVID-19, multi organ failure and septic shock./.
He passed away on May 31 evening due to severe lung infection triggered by COVID-19, multi organ failure and septic shock./.