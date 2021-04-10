Vietnam reports nine imported COVID-19 cases on April 10 afternoon
Nine imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 10, raising the national count to 2,692, according to the Health Ministry.
Hanoi (VNA) – Nine imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 10, raising the national count to 2,692, according to the Health Ministry.
All of the patients are Vietnamese citizens who were put under quarantine right after their arrival through Ha Tin international border gate in Kien Giang province. They are now being treatment at the medical centre in Ha Tien city, Kien Giang province.
As many as 37,938 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic areas are under medical monitoring nationwide, with 523 in hospitals, 21,705 in designated facilities and 15,710 at their accommodations.
The ministry said 2,429 COVID-19 patients in the country have been given the all-clear so far, while the death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 22 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and 17 thrice.
To live safely with the pandemic, the Ministry of Health advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.