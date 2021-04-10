Health No new COVID-19 case over last 12 hours Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report over the last 12 hours from 6pm on April 9 to 6am on April 10, keeping the national count at 2,683, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Japan presents medical equipment to Hue Central Hospital The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on April 9 presented a number of medical equipment to the Hue Central Hospital to support the facility to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Vietnam logs 14 imported COVID-19 cases on April 9 evening Vietnam recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 9, bringing the national count to 2,683, the Ministry of Health said.

Health More than 55,000 safely get COVID-19 vaccine shots The COVID-19 vaccination campaign have been rolled out in 19 cities and provinces nationwide since March 8, with 55,151 frontline workers the fight against the pandemic administered the AstraZeneca shots as of April 7.