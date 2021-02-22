Vietnam reports nine new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 22 afternoon
At a cocentrated quarantine area (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed nine more locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Six out of the new infections were found in Hai Duong - the country's current largest hotspot, and the remaining three in the northern city of Hai Phong.
The new cases raised the national count to 2,392. So far, Vietnam has seen 1,493 locally-transmitted cases, including 800 infections found since January 27 when a new COVID-19 wave broke out.
As of February 22 afternoon, as many as 1,717 patients were given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The number of fatalities remains at 35.
Among patients still undergoing treatment, 69 have tested negative for the virus once, 39 twice and 55 thrice.
At present, a total of 120,827 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being under quarantine nationwide, including 588 in hospitals, 12,984 in state-designated establishments and 107,255 others at their residences./.