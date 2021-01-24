Health workers take sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on January 24, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



The national count remained at 1,548.



As many as 1,411 patients were given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 while the number of deaths related to the disease was kept at 35.



Among patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments across the country, nine tested negative for the virus once, 15 others twice and seven thrice.



A total of 20,536 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 128 in hospitals, 19,202 in state-designated establishments and 1,206 at their homes.

The committee requested continuing with prevention and control measures to prevent the resurgence of the virus in the community./.