Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on August 24 morning
Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases remained at 1,016 in the morning of August 24 as no new infections were reported in the country over the past 12 hours, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
A site collecting samples for COVID-19 testing in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
Of the national tally, 674 cases were locally transmitted, with 534 recorded as from July 25.
As many as 568 patients have made full recovery. There have been 27 fatalities so far.
Among the active patients, 39 have tested for SARS-CoV-2 once, 49 twice and 28 three times.
A total of 70,620 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide./.