Health Two more COVID-19 cases take national count to 1,016 Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases in August 23 afternoon, one in the central city of Da Nang and another in the northern province of Hai Duong, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Another COVID-19 patient dies, death toll at 27 Another COVID-19 patient died on August 23 morning, raising the death toll in Vietnam to 27, according to the Ministry of Health’s anti-COVID-19 task force in the central city of Da Nang.

Health One more COVID-19 patient dies of serious complications One COVID-19 patient died on August 22, becoming the 26th fatality in Vietnam, the steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said late August 22.

Health Vietnam has no new COVID-19 to report on August 23 morning Vietnam has no new cases of COVID-19 to report on August 23 morning, leaving the national count at 1,014 as of 6am, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.