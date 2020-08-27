Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on August 27 morning
Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on August 27 morning (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on August 27 morning, keeping the national tally at 1,034, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
As many as 632 patients have been given the all-clear and there have been 29 COVID-19-related deaths so far.
Among the active patients, 41 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 52 twice and 51 three times.
Currently, 70,916 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 1,596 people quarantined at hospitals, 18,828 people at concentrated quarantine establishments and 50,492 at home./.