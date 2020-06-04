Health Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for 48 days Vietnam has gone through 48 straight days with no new community COVID-19 infections as of 6:00pm on June 3, keeping the national tally at 328 cases, of which 188 were imported and immediately sent to quarantine camps upon arrival.

Health Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go Experts discussed payments for remote health examination and treatment with health insurance during a conference held by the Ministry of Health on June 1 in Hanoi.

Health JICA helping Vietnamese hospitals improve infection control The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) handed over 2,000 handbooks on infection control practices to Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City on June 3, as part of its aid package to the hospital.

Health Four more COVID-19 patients given all clear Four more COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on June 3, the treatment section under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.