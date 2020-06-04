Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on June 4 morning
Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on June 4 morning, marking the 49th straight day without community transmission, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Vietnam has gone 49 straight days without community transmission (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on June 4 morning, marking the 49th straight day without community transmission, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained at 328, of whom 188 are imported cases and have been quarantined after their arrival.
On June 3, four more COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear and discharged from the Thai Binh General Hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 302, equivalent to 92.1 percent.
The remainders are being treated at provincial and central hospitals and have stable health condition. Among them, nine have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and four others tested negative at least twice./.