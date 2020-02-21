Health Infographic Only one Covid-19 patient under treatment in Vietnam 15/16 Covid-19 patients in Vietnam have been discharged from hospital as of Feb. 21. The remaining one is being under treatment in Vinh Phuc province.

Health COVID-19: Quang Ninh allows the eligible to go home for further quarantine People entering Vietnam via the Mong Cai International border gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh are allowed to return home for further quarantine as they tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after three-day quarantine in Mong Cai city.