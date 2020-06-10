A health worker tends to Patient 91 at the Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report from 6am to 6pm on June 10, marking the 55th consecutive days without community transmissions, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the country’s total 332 cases, 192 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

At the moment, more than 9,136 people are being quarantined at hospitals, designated facilities or their accommodations.

Also on the day, three more COVID-19 patients were declared to have recovered.

As many as 320 patients in Vietnam were given the all-clear, or 96.4 percent, with no deaths.

The most severe case, the British pilot who is receiving treatment at HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital, also made significant progress./.