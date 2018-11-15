Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lt. Gen. Le Quy Vuong (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam’s first national report on the implementation of the UN Convention against Torture was delivered to the UN Committee Against Torture in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 14 by Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lt. Gen. Le Quy Vuong.Delivering the report, Vuong said after Vietnam’s accession to the convention, the Ministry of Public Security was charged with chairing and coordinating with sectors and localities to develop the first national report on the measures taken by Vietnam to fulfil the membership obligations.The report provides an overview into Vietnam’s implementation of the convention, its efforts and results in the implementation of legislative, executive and judicial measures and other measures to prevent and punish acts related to torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.It also identifies shortcomings and challenges facing Vietnam while carrying out the convention and provides plans for effective implementation, Vuong stated.He went on to say that along with the improvement of the political system, the legal framework ensuring human rights and the right not to be tortured, and the prevention of torture-related acts, Vietnam has paid attention to increasing the awareness of officials and people of human rights and the fight against torture.The report also lists several cases involving torture and the use of inhuman treatment which have been investigated and prosecuted recently, he noted, adding the results of the cases show the severity of the law in punishing those involved in torture.The report shows Vietnam's dedication to implementing its commitments to human rights and the Convention against Torture in particular.Vietnam is one of the six member countries of the UN Convention against Torture to present its report to the United Nations Committee Against Torture during its 65th session, held from November 12 to December 7. The Committee against Torture brings together 10 independent experts to oversee the implementation of the convention by member states.The convention (also known as Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment) is one of the nine fundamental UN conventions on human rights. It was adopted on December 10, 1984 and became effective on June 26, 1987. Vietnam signed the convention on November 7, 2013 and ratified it on November 28, 2014. On March 17, 2015, it entered into force in the country.-VNA