Vietnam reports one more COVID-19 death
A 55-year-old man from the central city of Da Nang’s Hoa Vang district has died of COVID-19-related complications, marking the 34th fatality in Vietnam.
A health worker takes a swab for COVID-19 testing from a resident in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
He had a number of underlying health conditions including Guillain-Barre syndrome, type 2 diabetes and severe exhaustion.
The patient tested negative three times for SARS-CoV-2 on August 1, August 9 and August 14.
On August 27, the patient was tested for the fourth time and his family asked to bring him home due to his worsening condition. He died at home at midnight the same day. On August 28, the testing result showed he was positive for SARS-CoV-2.
The cause of his death has been recorded as pneumonia due to COVID-19 complications resulting in respiratory failure and septic shock.
In the morning of August 31, a 69-year-old man died of COVID-19-related complications. The patient, who lived in Hai Chau district in Da Nang city, had a number of underlying health conditions including heart problems, type-2 diabetes and chronic kidney failure./.