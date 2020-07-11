Vietnam reports one new imported COVID-19 cases on July 11 morning
A Serbian man who came to Vietnam as an expert to work at industrial steel manufacturing company, the Hoa Phat Corporation, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 370.
According to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, he arrived in the country on July 9 at Da Nang International Airport onboard a flight from Oman and was immediately quarantined upon arrival.
His samples were taken the same day and the result turned out as positive the next day. The 29-year-old patient is being treated at a quarantine centre at Dung Quat Industrial Zone in Quang Ngai province.
Among the confirmed cases, 230 were imported and quarantined immediately after arrival.
Up to 350 patients have recovered from the disease, and there are no deaths.
Of the active cases, two have tested negative for the virus once, and two others at least twice.
At present, 9,988 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas are in quarantine, including six in hospitals, 9,509 in other quarantine sites, and 414 at home or accommodation facilities./.