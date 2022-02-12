Vietnam reports over 240 cyber-attacks during Tet
Vietnam recorded more than 240 cyber-attacks between January 29 and February 5 when the nation was celebrating Tet, Vietnam’s traditional New Year holiday, according the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Information Security (AIS).
Illustrative photo. (Source: Shutterstock)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded more than 240 cyber-attacks between January 29 and February 5 when the nation was celebrating Tet, Vietnam’s traditional New Year holiday, according the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Information Security (AIS).
The most common type of attacks was phishing, making up 74 percent of the total or nearly 180 attacks. It was followed by malware with 60 attacks and defacement (one).
The AIS also received over 500 reports about spam messages and requested mobile network operators to block close to 9.68 million spams.
Computer viruses costed Vietnam some 24.4 trillion VND (1.06 billion USD) last year, data from a recent report by Vietnam-based cybersecurity corporation BKAV shows. The country recorded about 70.7 million computer virus infections in 2021, making it one of the most vulnerable to cyber-attacks in the world.
Vietnam also saw a sharp increase in the number of ransomware attacks. Over 2.5 million infections were detected during 2021, 4.5 times that of the previous year./.