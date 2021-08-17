Vietnam reports over 3,900 cyberattacks in seven months
Vietnam recorded more than 3,900 cyberattacks in the first seven months of 2021, according to the Authority of Information Security (AIS) under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
Illustrative image (Photo: Shutterstock)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded more than 3,900 cyberattacks in the first seven months of 2021, according to the Authority of Information Security (AIS) under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
In July alone, over 1,000 cyberattacks were reported, the agency said.
According to statistics of the AIS's Vietnam National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), from July 26 to August 8, there were 106 comments about cases of fraudulence aimed at users on Vietnam’s cyberspace, including scams related to bank account confirmation, online recruitment, and money fraud.
The NCSC also warned of fraudulent cases related to COVID-19, including impersonating civil servants, selling medical products of unknown origin, stealing personal data, fake calls for charity support, and marketing deceptive products and services.
Phishing attacks all use old techniques but take advantage of content and information presented in new ways, especially information related to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing confusion and loss of vigilance among people.
Information security experts have continuously warned and recommended internet and social network users in Vietnam to increase their vigilance and take safety measures to protect themselves and their relatives from online increasingly sophisticated scams.
Vietnam jumped 25 places in two years to rank 25th out of 194 countries and territories worldwide in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) in 2020, according to a report released recently by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).
According to the report, Vietnam ranked seventh in the Asia-Pacific region and fourth among ASEAN countries.
The country surpassed Thailand to clinch the fourth spot in ASEAN after Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia./.
In July alone, over 1,000 cyberattacks were reported, the agency said.
According to statistics of the AIS's Vietnam National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), from July 26 to August 8, there were 106 comments about cases of fraudulence aimed at users on Vietnam’s cyberspace, including scams related to bank account confirmation, online recruitment, and money fraud.
The NCSC also warned of fraudulent cases related to COVID-19, including impersonating civil servants, selling medical products of unknown origin, stealing personal data, fake calls for charity support, and marketing deceptive products and services.
Phishing attacks all use old techniques but take advantage of content and information presented in new ways, especially information related to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing confusion and loss of vigilance among people.
Information security experts have continuously warned and recommended internet and social network users in Vietnam to increase their vigilance and take safety measures to protect themselves and their relatives from online increasingly sophisticated scams.
Vietnam jumped 25 places in two years to rank 25th out of 194 countries and territories worldwide in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) in 2020, according to a report released recently by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).
According to the report, Vietnam ranked seventh in the Asia-Pacific region and fourth among ASEAN countries.
The country surpassed Thailand to clinch the fourth spot in ASEAN after Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia./.