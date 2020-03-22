Vietnam reports seven more COVID-19 infection cases
Vietnam confirmed seven new COVID-19 infection cases on March 22 night, bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 106.
A medical worker is disinfecting a concentrated quarantine area (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed seven new COVID-19 infection cases on March 22 night, bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 106.
The 100th patient is a 55 year-old man, residing in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 8.
He returned to Vietnam from Malaysia on flight AK524 of AirAsia on March 3 and was asked to self-quarantine at home.
From March 4-17, he went to Jamiul Anwar Cathedral at 157B/9 on Duong Ba Trac street in ward 1 in HCM City’s district 8 for five times.
Despite showing no illness symptoms, he had sample taken on March 18 by the district medical centre for testing like those returning from religious gatherings in Malaysia. His sample was tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 by the HCM City Pasteur Institute on March 22.
The patient is now quarantined for treatment at the HCM City Hospital of Tropical Diseases.
Four other patients confirmed to be infected with the virus were passengers of flight VN0050 from the UK to Can Tho International Airport on March 8. They were brought to a concentrated quarantine area in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap although showing no symptoms.
The 101st patient is a 26 year-old Vietnamese woman from HCM City’s Phu Nhuan district. Her seat on flight VN0050 is number 26F.
The 102nd patient is a 9 year-old Vietnamese girl from Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district. She sat at the No 20D seat on the flight.
The 103rd patient is a 22 year-old Vietnamese man from HCM City’s Phu Nhuan district. His seat number on flight VN0050 is 12F.
The 104th patient is a 33 year-old Vietnamese woman residing in HCM City’s district 12. She sat at the No 27D seat on the flight from the UK to the Can Tho International Airport.
The remaining two patients, detected at Tra Vinh’s concentrated quarantine area, were passengers of flight AK575 of AirAsia from Malaysia to the Can Tho International Airport on March 18.
They were taken to Tra Vinh province’s concentrated quarantine area upon their arrival despite showing no disease symptoms.
The 105th patient is a 35 year-old Vietnamese woman from Cho Moi district in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. Her seat number on flight AK575 is 6E.
The 106th patient is also a Vietnamese woman, 20, from Chau Phu district, An Giang province. She sat at the 6C seat on the flight./.
The 100th patient is a 55 year-old man, residing in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 8.
He returned to Vietnam from Malaysia on flight AK524 of AirAsia on March 3 and was asked to self-quarantine at home.
From March 4-17, he went to Jamiul Anwar Cathedral at 157B/9 on Duong Ba Trac street in ward 1 in HCM City’s district 8 for five times.
Despite showing no illness symptoms, he had sample taken on March 18 by the district medical centre for testing like those returning from religious gatherings in Malaysia. His sample was tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 by the HCM City Pasteur Institute on March 22.
The patient is now quarantined for treatment at the HCM City Hospital of Tropical Diseases.
Four other patients confirmed to be infected with the virus were passengers of flight VN0050 from the UK to Can Tho International Airport on March 8. They were brought to a concentrated quarantine area in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap although showing no symptoms.
The 101st patient is a 26 year-old Vietnamese woman from HCM City’s Phu Nhuan district. Her seat on flight VN0050 is number 26F.
The 102nd patient is a 9 year-old Vietnamese girl from Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district. She sat at the No 20D seat on the flight.
The 103rd patient is a 22 year-old Vietnamese man from HCM City’s Phu Nhuan district. His seat number on flight VN0050 is 12F.
The 104th patient is a 33 year-old Vietnamese woman residing in HCM City’s district 12. She sat at the No 27D seat on the flight from the UK to the Can Tho International Airport.
The remaining two patients, detected at Tra Vinh’s concentrated quarantine area, were passengers of flight AK575 of AirAsia from Malaysia to the Can Tho International Airport on March 18.
They were taken to Tra Vinh province’s concentrated quarantine area upon their arrival despite showing no disease symptoms.
The 105th patient is a 35 year-old Vietnamese woman from Cho Moi district in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. Her seat number on flight AK575 is 6E.
The 106th patient is also a Vietnamese woman, 20, from Chau Phu district, An Giang province. She sat at the 6C seat on the flight./.