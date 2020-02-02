Vietnam reports seven nCoV cases
A citizen of the US has been tested positive for the acute respiratory disease caused by nCoV, becoming the 7th nCoV-infected case in Vietnam so far.
The man, born in 1947, boarded flight No. 660 of China Southern Airlines from the US to Vietnam on January 14. On January 15, he transited an airport in China’s Wuhan city, the centre of the nCoV epidemic, in two hours.
On January 16, he arrived at Tan Son Nhat Airport of HCM City and moved to Trieu Han Hotel on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street in District 3.
The six previous cases consist of two Chinese (a man and his son, with one already recovering), three Vietnamese returning from Wuhan, and one Vietnamese who is a hotel receptionist having close contact with the two infected Chinese nationals./.