The man, born in 1947, boarded flight No. 660 of China Southern Airlines from the US to Vietnam on January 14. On January 15, he transited an airport in China’s Wuhan city, the centre of the nCoV epidemic , in two hours.On January 16, he arrived at Tan Son Nhat Airport of HCM City and moved to Trieu Han Hotel on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street in District 3.The six previous cases consist of two Chinese (a man and his son, with one already recovering), three Vietnamese returning from Wuhan, and one Vietnam ese who is a hotel receptionist having close contact with the two infected Chinese nationals./.