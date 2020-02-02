Health Vietnam stands ready to repel deadly coronavirus: Deputy PM Vietnam has been all set for the fight against the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that has caused a global public health emergency , said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on February 1.

Health Vietnam reports one new case of nCov infection The Health Ministry confirmed a new case of nCoV infection on February 1, raising the total number of infections of the new coronavirus (nCoV) in Vietnam to six.

Health Health ministry updates press on nCoV situation The Health Ministry held a press conference on January 31 to provide latest information on the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (nCoV) in the country and the world.

Society PM orders intensification of anti-nCoV measures The Prime Minister freshly issued a directive on the intensification of measures against the nCoV, in face of the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by the virus.