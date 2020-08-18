Health Vietnam records 11 new COVID-19 infection cases A two-month-old baby girl is among 11 new COVID-19 cases announced on August 16 evening, bringing the national total to 962.

Health Seven more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Da Nang The Hoa Vang COVID-19 treatment hospital in the central city of Da Nang said on August 16 afternoon that it has successfully treat seven more COVID-19 patients.