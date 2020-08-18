Vietnam reports six new COVID-19 cases, 53 recoveries
Health workers number samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported six more COVID-19 cases from 6:00 to 18:00 on August 18, including four community infections in the central city of Da Nang and two imported cases.
The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said one of the imported cases is a 45-year-old man who flew from Taiwan (China) to Cam Ranh International Airport in the central province of Khanh Hoa on August 7, and was quarantined upon entry.
The other is a 35-year-old man returning from Equatorial Guinea on July 29. He was put under quarantine upon his arrival at Noi Bai International Airport.
The four community infections are all residents in Da Nang city, now the biggest outbreak in the country.
With the latest update, Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now stand at 989, including 649 locally-transmitted cases, with 509 linked to the outbreak in Da Nang as from July 25.
On August 18, 53 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 520. There have been 25 fatalities so far.
Some 87,670 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit region are under quarantine nationwide./.