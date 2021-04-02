Health UNFPA provides more equipment to better reproductive health in central Vietnam The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam held a ceremony on April 2 to hand over additional medical equipment to Vietnam to ensure the continuous delivery of quality sexual and reproductive health services in provinces affected by floods and landslides.

Health No new COVID-19 cases, over 51,210 people get vaccinated Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 2, keeping the national count at 2,617, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed equally: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam thanked countries, international organisations and individuals for their support to Vietnam in the COVID-19 fight at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 1 to receive first 811,200 doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX Facility.