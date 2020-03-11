Health Measures taken to ensure safety for delegates to ASEAN meetings The 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers Retreat and related meetings took place in the central city of Da Nang from March 8-11. Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Vietnam has increased protective measures to ensure safety for delegates to the events.

Society Number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reaches 35 The Ministry of Health on March 11 reported the 35th case of COVID-19 in Vietnam, who is a 29-year-old Vietnamese woman.

Society Hanoi close tourist sites for disinfection Historical and cultural relic sites as wells as tourist destinations in Hanoi are temporarily closed for disinfection in an attempt to prevent further spread of COVID-19.