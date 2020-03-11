Vietnam reports three more cases positive for SARS-CoV-2
A concentrated quarantine area in northern Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on March 11 reported three more people, all Vietnamese, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of infection cases to 38 in the country.
After the 34th patient in the central province of Binh Thuan was confirmed, the provincial Centre for Disease Prevention and Control zoned off and sprayed disinfectants in high-risk areas, and quarantined those who contacted her.
Among the 15 samples sent to the Pasteur Institute of Nha Trang, three turn out positive for the virus.
The 36th patient is a 64-year-old woman from Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province. She works as a housemaid for the 34th patient and had high temperature.
The 37th is a 37-year-old woman from Ham Thuan Bac district, Binh Thuan province. She is an employee of the 34th patient and also suffered fever.
The 38th, a 28-year-old woman from Phan Thiet, is a daughter-in-law of the 34th patient. She shows the symptom of coughing and fever.
All the three new patients are being quarantined and treated at the provincial general hospital./.
