Vietnam reports three new community COVID-19 cases
A residential area in Thanh Hoa province where the COVID-19 patient lives is locked down (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Three more coronavirus infections were confirmed by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on August 7 morning, lifting the national tally to 750.
The new patients, aged from 27 to 54, include one in the northern central province of Thanh Hoa and two in the central province of Quang Tri. All of them are linked to the Da Nang Hospital hotspot.
These brought the number of cases connected to the outbreak in Da Nang to 298, including ten fatalities.
Among the patients confirmed in the country, 312 were imported cases and quarantined upon arrival.
The Steering Committee’s Treatment Sub-committee said that 392 patients or 52.3 percent of the total have fully recovered so far.
Among the remaining active patients, 33 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at least once.
A total of 178,451 people who had close contact with patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 5,870 at hospitals, 24,106 at concentrated quarantine establishments and 148,475 at home./.