Vietnam reports three new imported COVID-19 cases on January 8
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded three new imported cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 8, all of them are Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad and being quarantined upon their arrival, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new cases brought the national tally to 1,512, including 693 locally-transmitted cases.
The number of recovered patients reached 1,357 after four were given the all-clear on January 8, while fatalities remain at 35.
Among patients under treatment, 11 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, nine twice and eight thrice.
A total of 19,554 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected regions are staying in quarantine nationwide./.