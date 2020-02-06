Health Five tonnes of disinfectant provided to aid coronavirus fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to supply the Ministry of Health five free tonnes of Chloramine B, a chemical disinfectant that can kill the new coronavirus, called 2019-nCoV, on surfaces.

Health Coronavirus leads to blood shortage for hospitals The shortage of blood has been exacerbated by the continuing coronavirus epidemic, according to the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

Health PM orders measures to minimise nCoV’s impact on economy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged ministries and localities to promptly implement measures to minimise the impact of the novel coronaviru (nCoV) on the economy.

Health Vietnam confirms 10th case of coronavirus infection One more person from Vietnam’s northern province of Vinh Phuc has tested positive for coronavirus (nCoV), bringing the total number of confirmed infections to ten, according to the Ministry of Health.