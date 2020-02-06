Vietnam reports two more coronavirus infection cases
Vietnam has reported two more new coronavirus (nCoV) infection cases, bringing the total number of detected nCoV patients in the country to 12, the Ministry of Health announced on February 6 evening.
Health officials visit an nCoV-infected patient at the healthcare centre of Binh Xuyen district, Vinh Phuc province, on February 6 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has reported two more new coronavirus (nCoV) infection cases, bringing the total number of detected nCoV patients in the country to 12, the Ministry of Health announced on February 6 evening.
One of the two cases is a 49-year-old female farmer, residing in Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district, northern Vinh Phuc province. She is the mother of a 23-year-old female patient who had previously tested positive for the virus.
The other is her 16-year-old daughter and a younger sister of the female patient.
As both of them had close contact with the infected patient, so they have been closely monitored.
On February 4, local medical workers found that they showed symptoms of cough and tiredness. Both then were taken to the local medical station for quarantine and having samples tested.
The tests by the National Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology indicated that they were positive for nCoV. They are now in stable health conditions.
The 23-year-old patient was one of eight people who returned from China’s Wuhan city on the same flight. Five of them were infected with the virus, while three others have been quarantined.
The eight Vietnamese people were sent to Wuhan for training by Nihon Plast Co Ltd of Japan and returned to Vietnam on China Southern Airlines fight CZ8315 on January 17./.