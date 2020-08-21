Health Health ministry orders halt to inpatient visiting in some medical facilities The Ministry of Health has announced a halt to inpatient visits in some critical units within public hospitals to limit the spread of COVID-19 after the country witnessed outbreaks in hospitals that lead to deaths.

Health Infographic No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 21 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,007 in the morning of August 21, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Locally-developed tracing app Bluezone tops 20 million downloads Vietnam had counted over 20 million downloads of Bluezone, a locally-developed app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, as of August 20, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 21 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,007 in the morning of August 21, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.