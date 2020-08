Vietnam reported two new COVID-19 infections on August 21 evening, both in central Da Nang city , bring the national count to 1,009.Among the total, 667 are in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.The same day, the Hue Central Hospital in central Thua Thuen-Hue province announced that a COVID-19 patient has recovered, after five tests conducted between August 16 and 20 were negative for the virus.By now, 545 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam have recovered. Among those still under treatment, 41 have tested negative once for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 , 62 twice and 27 three times. The country has seen 25 deaths related to COVID-19.As many as 100,569 people having close contact with confirmed cases or arriving from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine at present./.