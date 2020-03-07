Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 infection cases
Vietnam on March 7 afternoon reported two more COVID-19 infection cases related to a female patient named N.H.N confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi's streets are sterilised after a resident is confirmed to be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam on March 7 afternoon reported two more COVID-19 infection cases related to a female patient named N.H.N confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health.
The two patients include a 64-year-old woman who is the female patient’s aunt and a 27-year-old man – the patient’s driver.
They are among those who had close contact with the 26-year-old patient, N.H.N, and have been quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.
N.H.N earlier visited her sister in the UK, then travelled to Italy and returned to Hanoi on March 1 on flight VN0054.
Earlier the same day, the Ministry of Health confirmed the 18th COVID-19 infection case in Vietnam, who is a patient returning from the epidemic-hit Republic of Korea (RoK).
The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology said the 27-year-old male patient from northern Ninh Binh province arrived in the RoK’s Daegu city on February 17 and came back to Vietnam on flight VJ981 from Busan to Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 4.
After entering Vietnam, the patient was brought to a concentrated quarantine area and had samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
Vietnam has to date detected 20 COVID-19 infection cases. Of them, 16 patients had been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals./.
The two patients include a 64-year-old woman who is the female patient’s aunt and a 27-year-old man – the patient’s driver.
They are among those who had close contact with the 26-year-old patient, N.H.N, and have been quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.
N.H.N earlier visited her sister in the UK, then travelled to Italy and returned to Hanoi on March 1 on flight VN0054.
Earlier the same day, the Ministry of Health confirmed the 18th COVID-19 infection case in Vietnam, who is a patient returning from the epidemic-hit Republic of Korea (RoK).
The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology said the 27-year-old male patient from northern Ninh Binh province arrived in the RoK’s Daegu city on February 17 and came back to Vietnam on flight VJ981 from Busan to Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 4.
After entering Vietnam, the patient was brought to a concentrated quarantine area and had samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
Vietnam has to date detected 20 COVID-19 infection cases. Of them, 16 patients had been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals./.