Vietnam reports two new COVID-19 cases on August 27
Vietnam reported two new COVID-19 infections as of 6pm on August 27, raising the national count to 1,036, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
A health worker takes care of a COVID-19 patient in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
One of them was an imported case who was sent to a concentrated quarantine facility in the south central province of Khanh Hoa upon arrival. The female patient returned home from Taiwan (China) on the VJ2849 flight of budget carrier Vietjet Air on August 7.
The other was a resident of the central city of Da Nang, the country’s largest outbreak. He had close contact with recently-detected COVID-19 patients.
Of the total COVID-19 cases in Vietnam, 688 were locally-transmitted ones. The number of infections linked to Da Nang city since July 25 has surged to 548.
Meanwhile, five patients were given the all-clear on August 27, lifting the recoveries to 636. The COVID-19 related fatalities have risen to 30.
Among those still under treatment, 41 have tested negative once for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, 52 twice and 51 three times.
As many as 70,916 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or arrived from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine at present./.
