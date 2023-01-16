Politics Infographic Vietnam - France strategic partnership Vietnam and France have enjoyed sound relations since they set up their diplomatic ties on April 12, 1973.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - RoK strategic partnership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is on a state visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) at the invitation of RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol. The visit takes place at a time when both countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the outcomes of cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK are in a good stage.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Australia Strategic Partnership Vietnam and Australia established strategic partnership in 2018 and since then the bilateral relations have been further strengthened across the fields.

Politics Infographic Vietnam hosts World Peace Council’s assembly for first time The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council is taking place in Hanoi and Quang Ninh province from November 21 to 26 - the first time it has been held in Vietnam.