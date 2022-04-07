World Vietnam attends virtual 29th ASEAN-New Zealand Dialogue Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of Vietnam ASEAN SOM, attended the 29th ASEAN-New Zealand Dialogue which was held virtually on April 7.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 7.

Politics Vietnam Days in UK come to successful end The Vietnam Days in the UK 2022 recently wrapped up, leaving a good impression about the Southeast Asian country on British and international friends.