Tents, sleeping bags, personal belongings, drinking water, and food have reached victims from the two earthquakes on February 20.

People at the epicentre of Antakya are grateful to receive hand-delivered supplies.

Handshakes and the sharing from rescuers at this moment helped motivate local people to overcome difficulties.

After receiving information, Vietnam’s rescue team, consisting of 40 soldiers, immediately took part in the emergency response.

On February 21 (local time), the Vietnam People’s Army donated nearly 25 tonnes of relief to help with the settlement of earthquake aftermath. The aid, including packed rations, rice, milk, medical supplies, and many other essentials, was handed over at the Hatay stadium in Antakya city, the capital of Hatay province.

Ambassador Hakan Cakil said, the medical supplies donated by Vietnam will be quickly delivered to local hospitals and medical support centres for patient treatment./.

VNA