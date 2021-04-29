Politics Sympathy offered to Laos over COVID-19 resurgence Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc have sent a letter of sympathy to Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith over the resurgence of COVID-19 and the loss caused by the pandemic in Laos.

Politics Vietnam consistently respects, ensures right to religious freedom Vietnam pursues a consistent policy of protecting and promoting human rights, respecting and ensuring the right to religious and belief freedom, which is clearly stipulated in the country’s Constitution and laws, and is enforced in reality, deputy spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Dang Hung Viet said.

Politics Vietnam, Costa Rica discuss boosting ties Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held online talks with Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Rodolfo Solano Quirós on April 29 to discuss specific ways to strengthen the bilateral friendship and cooperation, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Party, State guarantee resources for legal training: State President The Party and State ensure resources for legal training to meet the requirements of judicial reform, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc told a meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform in Hanoi on April 29.