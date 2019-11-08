Society Security ministry announces list of victims of UK lorry incident One day after announcing the information affirming that all the 39 victims in the incident of the container truck, detected in Essex county, northeast of London, on October 23, are Vietnamese, the Ministry of Public Security on November 8 evening officially announced their identities.

Society Awards ceremony held for Young Francophones Reporter contest The award presentation ceremony for the Young Francophones Reporters–Vietnam 2019 contest was held in Hanoi on November 8.

Society Working session talks citizen protection measures in lorry death case A working session was held in Hanoi on November 8 to discuss citizen protection measures regarding the case of 39 victims found dead in a container truck in the UK on October 23.

Society South central localities brace for Storm Nakri Localities in the south central coast are bracing against powerful Storm Nakri, the sixth typhoon from the East Sea this year, which is forecast to gain further strength while heading towards the region over the next few days.