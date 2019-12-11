Vietnam resolved to realise UN 2030 Agenda: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam receives Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam Caitlin Weisen.
(Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government is always resolved to strive for the successful realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said in Hanoi on December 11.
Receiving Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam Caitlin Weisen, the official further said the Government advocates bringing the sustainable development goals into every national development strategy and programme.
He also added that in the time to come, Vietnam will continue boosting the awareness from the whole society and mobilise the participation of all the relevant sides into the work.
As Vietnam is going to shoulder the roles of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, besides the issue of climate change, the Government proposes the UNDP support in studying and implementing a number of activities to push up Vietnam’s priorities at the UN.
Deputy PM Dam also spoke highly of the cooperation and assistance from the UN in general and the UNDP in particular to Vietnam over the past more than 40 years, stressing that the assistance programmes are described as well implemented and effective, making positive contributions to the building and implementation of the reform policy in Vietnam.
The UNDP official, for her part, briefed her host on a number of contents of the UNDP global human development report. As for Vietnam, the human development index increases every year, standing at 0.693 last year, placing the country the 118th out of the 193 countries and territories, the life expectancy is 75.3 years, the schooling is 12.7 years, and the income gap is 18.1 percent – the lowest in the group./.