Society Committee for foreign NGO affairs reviews performance of 2021 tasks The Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organisation Affairs (COMINGO) on March 23 held an online conference to review the implementation of its tasks in 2021 and discuss its orientations this year.

Society Overtime capped at 60 hours per month The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on March 23 adopted a resolution on overtime hours of employees in a month and in a year.

Society Vietnamese culture promoted at Francophonie Weekend in France The Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France represented Vietnam at the 2022 Francophonie Weekend held in Seine et Marne, 60 km from Paris, on March 19 and 20 in celebration of International Francophonie Day 2022.

Society Ho Chi Minh City flexibly applying 5K message in “new normal” The 5K message issued by the Ministry of Health in August 2020 is no longer relevant in the “new normal”. In order to effectively prevent any further spread of COVID-19 and at the same time meet requirements for opening up and recovering its economy, Ho Chi Minh City is gradually adapting and flexibly changing the “5K message".