Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan (R) presents a certificate recognising Ninh Binh's Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve as Vietnam's 9th Ramsar site as part of the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– An event promoting International Day for Biological Diversity 2019, themed “Our biodiversity, our food, our health”, took place in the northern province of Ninh Binh on May 22.Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan cited statistics from the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation as saying in the past 10 decades, 90 percent of crop varieties and half of the breeds of many domestic animals have disappeared.Vietnam, which houses 10 percent of the world’s mammal, bird, and fish species, is also facing the risk of biodiversity loss and imbalance, he added, noting that more than 70 percent of the country’s population relies on agriculture and forests.Biodiversity plays an important role in ensuring Vietnam’s food security, genetic resources, and medicine sources, he stressed.Nhan urged agencies, ministries and sectors to hold communications activities to raise awareness on the matter amongst the public, particularly youth.Campaigns promoting biodiversity protection in localities, green consumption, and combating wildlife trade are also necessary, he said.The official also recommended the implementation of conservation models that involve poverty reduction.At the ceremony, the ministry presented a certificate recognising the Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve as the ninth Ramsar site in Vietnam and the 2,360th in the world.The recognition will help Vietnam call for international support to research, conserve, and sustain the wetland eco-system amid challenges from the impacts of climate change. –VNA