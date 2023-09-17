Environment Vietnam, Belgium’s Flanders cooperate toward buidling climate-resilient cities A networking event on building cities that are economically sustainable and climate-resilient between Vietnam and the Flemish Region of Belgium (or Flanders) took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 15.

Environment Waste segregation, recycling model developed in Hue city The Ham Long Research and Support Centre for Social Work (HLC) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on September 13 organised a workshop to kick off a project to develop and pilot a model on classifying and recycling wastes in the central city of Hue.

Environment Vietnamese, Norwegian enterprises envisage a future of clean energy​ An energy transition seminar on Norwegian-Vietnamese business partnerships opened in Ho Chi Minh on September 13, hosted by the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam in collaboration with the Oil, Gas and Coal Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).