Society Vice President extends congratulations on Buddha’s birthday in Dong Nai Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visited Thuong Chieu monastery in Long Thanh district, the southern province of Dong Nai on May 21 to extend congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the Buddha’s 2565th birthday (Vesak day).

Society 7th External Information Service Awards inviting entries Entries are being invited to the seventh External Information Service Awards, which aim to honour individuals and collectives with outstanding press and publication works in the field of external information service.

Society Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary journey spotlighted by Brazilian writer President Ho Chi Minh’s journey to find a way to liberate his country and his influence on revolutionary movements of colonial countries around the world have been highlighted in a story published on the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB)’s official website earlier this week.

Society Hai Duong works hard to ensure safety of general elections amid COVID-19 The Standing Board of the Party Committee of Hai Duong province on May 20 asked for strengthening urgent measures to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.