Destinations Infographic Hoi An among world's most romantic destinations In an article published on February 8, Time Out introduced a list of 21 most romantic places in the world. Vietnam's Hoi An ancient town comes in ninth place on the list.

Travel Infographic Top 2022 Travel Trends The pandemic has transformed the way people think about travel, what they expect on vacation and how they choose and arrive in their destination. These factors are reshaping travel trends in 2022.

Destinations Infographic Quang Ninh aims to host some 9.5 million tourists in 2022 The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is determined to quickly and sustainably recover the local tourism this year by welcoming between 9.5 million to 10 million visitors, including 1.5 million foreigners.

Destinations Infographic Hanoi remains top on travellers’ lists despite Covid-19 Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.