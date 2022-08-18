Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has reviewed greenhouse gas emissions since 2010. However, due to the lack of requirements for reporting and assessing results, the data on emission reduction has yet to be fully compiled.



A representative from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Department of Climate Change said on August 18 that in the near future, emission reduction criteria will be measured, reported and considered in line with international regulations and then publicised, toward bringing gas emission to zero by 2050, thus making active and responsible contributions to protecting the world climate.



In line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Vietnam has conducted the work on national gas emissions in 2000, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2016 in service of building national reports on climate change, which were sent to the Convention Secretariat.

The results showed that Vietnam recorded 150.9 million tonnes of CO2eq in 2000, 264.2 million tonnes in 2010, 259 million tonnes in 2013, 278.7 million tonnes in 2014, and 316.7 million tonnes in 2016.

Information on Vietnam’s greenhouse gas emission reduction activities before 2020 were updated in biennial reports that were published on the UNFCCC website at https://unfccc.int/BURs.

From 2021, Vietnam committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions compared to the Business as Usual scenario till 2030, including specific emission reduction norms for each sector./.