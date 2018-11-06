Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The third Vietnam Rice Festival will be held in Tan An city, in the Mekong River Delta province of Long An, from December 18 - 24, as heard at a press conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 6.



The logo of Vietnam's national rice brand will be announced at the opening ceremony for the festival.



The festival will feature numerous activities, including a rice contest, an exhibition on Vietnamese rice exports and a number of important seminars.



The festival aims to provide trade promotion solutions in the field of agriculture and rural development, as well as support enterprises and farmers in their operations, contributing to improving the competitiveness of Vietnamese rice in the world market.



The event also offers an opportunity for managers, businesses, scientists and farmers to approach and update market information and advanced technologies in rice production and business from around the world.



Over 400 organisations and enterprises across the country have registered to take part in the third Vietnam Rice Festival.



The first and second editions of the festival were held in Hau Giang province in 2009 and in Soc Trang province in 2011, respectively. - VNA