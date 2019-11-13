Society Vietnam looks to tackle injury, accidents As many as 3,600 injuries are reported every day in Vietnam, killing about 90 people, said Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son at a national scientific conference on injury prevention in Hanoi on November 12.

Society Activities planned to mark 30th anniversary of child right convention Various activities will be held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to mark the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Society Vietnam – Russia friendship gathering held in Hanoi A Vietnam – Russia friendship gathering took place in Hanoi on November 12, towards the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Society Programme to provide clean water for mountainous areas Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a programme on searching for underground water resources to supply mountainous areas and areas facing shortages of water.