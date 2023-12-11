Business Digital technology firms, revenue up over 30% in five years: minister The number of digital technology companies in Vietnam has increased by 30% while the industry’s revenue has risen by 32% since 2019, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said on December 11.

Business Trade, cooperation – bright spot in Vietnam-China relations Economic cooperation and trade has been a bright spot in the overall relations between Vietnam and China over the past 15 years since the two countries set up their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Environment Vietnam aims to use organic fertiliser for 50% of cultivation area by 2050 Vietnam aims to use organic fertiliser for 50% of the total cultivation area nationwide by 2050, and have at least 80% of centrally-run cities and provinces build organic fertiliser farming models as part of value chains for major and specialty products.

Business Thanh Hoa boosts trade, investment connectivity with Italy The central province of Thanh Hoa will accompany and create the most favourable conditions for Italian investors and businesses to seek cooperation activities and experience services in the locality, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Thi has said.