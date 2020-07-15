Business Philippines urged to exclude Vietnam from steel probes The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent a consultation letter to the Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry asking it to exclude Vietnam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.

Business VNR launches app to sell tickets The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) officially launched an application to buy train tickets and pay online on smartphones from July 15 to improve customer services.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND on July 15 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,226 VND per USD on July 15, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Samsung helps Vietnam train 200 molding technicians The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Samsung Vietnam on July 14 jointly launched a training programme for Vietnamese molding technicians.