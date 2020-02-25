Vietnam, RoK address post-war bombs, mines
A Vietnam – Republic of Korea project on addressing the consequences of bombs and mines left by wars was reviewed in the central province of Binh Dinh on February 25.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Binh Dinh (VNA) – A Vietnam – Republic of Korea project on addressing the consequences of bombs and mines left by wars was reviewed in the central province of Binh Dinh on February 25.
The event was co-hosted by the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-War Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Steering Committee 701), the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
The project, which receives 20 million USD in non-refundable aid provided by the RoK government, has been underway in the central provinces of Quang Binh and Binh Dinh from 2018 to December 2020.
It has helped remove bombs, mines and explosives on over 14,282ha of land in the two localities.
This year, 21 teams will be set up to take technical survey of over 3,800ha of land while 55 other teams will defuse bombs and mines on an area of more than 3,000ha.
The project will also help raise public awareness of bomb and mine prevention in residential areas.
Medical and rehabilitation services, as well as livelihood models will be provided for bomb and mine victims and the disabled to help them settle down lives and integrate into the community./.
The event was co-hosted by the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-War Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Steering Committee 701), the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
The project, which receives 20 million USD in non-refundable aid provided by the RoK government, has been underway in the central provinces of Quang Binh and Binh Dinh from 2018 to December 2020.
It has helped remove bombs, mines and explosives on over 14,282ha of land in the two localities.
This year, 21 teams will be set up to take technical survey of over 3,800ha of land while 55 other teams will defuse bombs and mines on an area of more than 3,000ha.
The project will also help raise public awareness of bomb and mine prevention in residential areas.
Medical and rehabilitation services, as well as livelihood models will be provided for bomb and mine victims and the disabled to help them settle down lives and integrate into the community./.