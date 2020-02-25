World Vietnam highlights ASEAN’s efforts in protecting children’s rights The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has shown its strong commitments to promoting and ensuring the rights of children through a multitude of important documents such as the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint 2025.

Society Vietnam strives to become APO’s centre of excellence Vietnam is exerting efforts to become one of the six centres of excellence in terms of labour productivity of the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) in 2020.

Society Course on sustainable debt management held in Hanoi A training course on sustainable national debt management is taking place in Hanoi as part of Vietnam’s public debt management reform programme.

Society Interpreters needed for health checks at border gates: Health Ministry The Ministry of Health (MoH) has urged localities nationwide which are carrying out health checkups to send interpreters to support border regions in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).