Vietnam, RoK agree to co-finance joint research projects
Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh meets with Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Choi Kiyoung in Seoul on November 27. (Photo: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Choi Kiyoung on November 27 signed an agreement to co-finance research projects from 2019 – 2020.
After a process of assessment and discussion, the two ministries have agreed to co-finance five selected joint research projects, following each country’s financial conditions and related regulations.
They also agreed to select four other projects to be financed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and funds from the Republic of Korea.
Earlier the same day, the two ministers discussed several cooperation issues between the two sides. Minister Chu Ngoc Anh asked the Korean side to continue the effective implementation of agreements reached by the two governments, develop programmes for cooperation in studying climate technologies and core technologies for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and support innovative startups and technology transfer between the two countries.
Anh also expected the RoK to consider building a centre for linking the two nations’ laboratories which can be based in Deajeon city, and to continue supporting ODA projects.
Minister Choi Kiyoung said he is delighted to see the two countries’ top leaders have paid due attention to collaboration in science and technology. He pledged to do his best to foster cooperation between the two ministries, saying it is likely that the two sides will develop more cooperation programmes in the future as Vietnam is a focus of the RoK’s New Southern Policy./.