Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (R) shakes hands with Chairman of the RoK’s Presidential Committee Song Jae-ho (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on information exchange of successful policies with the Presidential Committee on Balanced National Development of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on July 17.



The deal was inked by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Chairman of the RoK’s Presidential Committee Song Jae-ho.



It aims to form a ground for cooperation in information exchange of successful policies of the two governments.



The agreement will also foster discussion of issues, events and achievements related to important policies, and cooperation in the organisation of international events.



The inking of the MoU will serve as a chance for the MPI and the RoK committee to share and learn each other’s experience to reap fruitful collaboration.



After nearly 30 years of diplomatic relations, Vietnam and the RoK have seen great progress in their comprehensive cooperation, reflected by deeper mutual trust and understanding and the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership.



The RoK is now the leading foreign investor of Vietnam with annual trade revenue of about 66 billion USD.



Currently, 7,000 Korean firms are operating in Vietnam, while nearly 50,000 Vietnamese are working in the RoK.-VNA