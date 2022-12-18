With an area of over 1.2 hectares, the Korea-Vietnam smart farm is located at the Vietnam Academy of Agriculture. Despite the sweltering summer heat, the plants can still grow normally thanks to the application of smart technology from the RoK.

All irrigation comes from drilled wells, with filtration, automated irrigation, and drone sprayers, to ensure that RoK quality standards are met.

Modern technology has saved on human resources, while crop productivity has been enhanced.

The construction of the Korea-Vietnam smart farm commenced in December 2021, and all equipment and machinery were transported from the RoK.

The application of new cutting-edge technology is expected to improve the competitiveness of Vietnam’s agriculture sector, contributing to the country’s sustainable development./.

VNA