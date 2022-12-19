Performance of Taekwondo at the event (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A culture exchange programme to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) (December 22, 1992 – 2022) was held at the Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU), Da Nang University, on December 19.



A series of activities were arranged in the framework of the event, including performance of Taekwondo, K-Pop, and traditional musical instruments, singing and dancing.



Various activities have been organised from November 2022 in celebration of the relations such as Korean handwriting and poster design contests, and a friendship football tournament.



Addressing the event, Cho Han-deog, Country Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) office in Vietnam, spotlighted fruitful development of the bilateral relations over the past 30 years, especially the upgrade of the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.



The event contributes to promoting sustainable development of the bilateral relations based on the long-term cooperation with KOICA, he said, expressing his hope that the exchange will help popularise customs and cultural identities of the RoK to Vietnamese friends./.